*LIST* Hot Mess Mom’s Guide To The HolidaysA helpful holiday guide for all the hot mess mommas out there.

Does Moving In With A Man Cause Women To Gain Weight?New survey explores the effects living with someone has on diet

Thomas Rhett Drops Emotional Video For "Marry Me"Thomas’ new video shows the heartbreak of seeing someone you love marry someone else

Website Helps Families Shop Needy Kids’ Wish ListsDaymaker.com allows the whole family to take part in being kind to people in need at Christmas or any other time of the year.

Jason Aldean Shares Sweet Picture with Baby Memphis!The country superstar is captured snuggling cheek-to-cheek with his precious son.

Scott McCreery Announces New Album 'Seasons Change'"I cannot wait to share this music with my fans after such a long time between releases."

Chick-fil-A Opened On Sunday?It was for a cause.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Brings In Over $200 Million On Opening Weekend!The newest chapter to the Star Wars franchise is hugely popular!

Lions Break Out Rockettes Celebration After TDT.J. Jones grabbed a touchdown reception and gave the Lions the lead.

Rodney Atkins Welcomes SonRodney and wife Rose are parents to new son Ryder

Walker Hayes Has His Hands Full With 7 Kids And Life On The RoadWalker Hayes has had an unbelievable year in 2017 and his 2018 is looking even better!

Wins for Warriors Holiday Celebration THIS Sunday! Details in 'Hometown Rundown'Support these great charity events going on in your hometown!