Cole Swindell and Alan Jackson (Heather Wines/CBS)
By Annie Reuter
So you weren’t in Arlington, Texas, to catch the third annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival?
No problem. CBS is airing the two-day performance tonight (May 15) from 9-11 p.m ET.
The broadcast is called ACM Presents: Superstar Duets! and it’s just as it sounds. Two acts are paired together for a performance. Superstar collaborations include Alabama and Eli Young Band; Brooks & Dunn and Reba; Darius Rucker and Sara Evans; Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore & Ashley Monroe; Dwight Yoakam and Sam Hunt; and Luke Bryan and Ronnie Milsap,
The taping was held on April 17 and 18 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Watch it on CBS at 9 p.m. ET tonight, May 15.
