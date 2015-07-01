Filed Under:Concert review, New York City, Rock This Country Tour, Shania Twain

Shania Twain performs during her 2015 Rock This Country Tour (Credit: Lee Cherry)

By Annie Reuter

There was no question that it was Shania Twain’s party Tuesday night (June 30) at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

And for good reason. The show was only the second U.S. date of Twain’s 2015 Rock This Country Tour, her first North American jaunt in 11 years and one that’s being billed as her last.

Throughout a nearly two-hour set that spanned her career, she frequently stopped for selfies with fans, told the stories behind her songs and simply paused to take it all in.

“This is my party and I’m so glad you came,” she said excitedly four songs into her set. “I’m having the time of my life, I really am! It’s just great to be back here in New York City. I always feel like home when I’m here.”

It had been over a decade since Twain last took the stage at the Garden, and this fact was not lost on her as she stopped to snap a photo with a fan from the edge of the catwalk.

“This is my last go around New York City, and I want to make the most of it,” she said.

  kyluvbrettekipm says:
    July 1, 2015 at 2:07 pm

    Reblogged this on Back Porch Junkie.

