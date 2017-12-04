By Frank Williams Jr.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is making it easier to give this holiday season. They’ve created four unique vending machines in downtown Salt Lake City that allow you to buy things to help families in need right from the convenience of a vending machine.

In the machines you can buy personal care items, like a first aid kit for $10, school shoes for $30 or life-saving medicine for $55. You can also donate a goat that provides milk to a family in a third world country for $75 and for $25, you can pay for two chickens. Another machine offers you the chance to donate eyeglasses for $5 and eye exams for $20 for those in need.

“The idea is a simple way to donate and help charities,” Brent H. Nielson, Executive Director of LDS Missionary Department explains. “Instead of getting something out of a vending machine you can actually give something.”

Source: Sunny Skyz

