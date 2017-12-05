Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

“House of Cards” is Robin Wright‘s show, now. Netflix has confirmed the sixth and final season of the show will not star Kevin Spacey.

Instead, the eight-episode season will center of Wright’s character Claire Underwood. According to Netflix bigwig Ted Sarandos, the upcoming batch of episodes will “bring closure of the show for fans.”

Production is set to start next year, but a release date hasn’t been announced. Meanwhile, Spacey’s first public accuser, Anthony Rapp, is happy the show is going on without the disgraced actor.