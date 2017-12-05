Photo: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Kane Brown recently got engaged to girlfriend Katelyn Jae, but it sounds like his proposal wasn’t all that romantic. The singer tells “People” he actually popped the question while they were watching the horror movie “The Amityville Horror,” admitting that the proposal was a little “weird.”

Kane had actually planned for things to be a bit more romantic, noting he had intended to do it the next day and include “rose petals and everything like that” but, he shares, “I just couldn’t wait.”

As for when they’ll get hitched, Kane says they’ll do it next fall, noting, “that was the only open, free date that I had.”

Source: People