While a lot of people have probably started their holiday shopping already, there are still plenty of people who have no idea what to get that special person in their life. And if you’re looking for ideas, Amazon is here to help.
The site gathers together the most popular items people are searching for this holiday season on their “Most Wished For” page, breaking things down into toys and games, movies and TV, electronics, books, video games and CDs and vinyl. So if you’re stumped, you may want to check it out for ideas for that hard-to-buy-for person.
Popular items on Amazon’s “Most Wished For” page include:
- Amado Personal Sewing Machine
- What Do You Meme?
- Cards Against Humanity
- “Wonder Woman”
- “Spider-Man Homecoming”
- Amazon Fire Stick
- Amazon Echo and Echo Dot
- “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: The Illustrated Edition”
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid #12: Getaway”
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 4 Slim
- Taylor Swift’s “reputation”
- The Beatles “Abbey Road” on vinyl
