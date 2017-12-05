Andor Bujdoso | Dreamstime
(WYCD) No one wants to be single during the holidays.
But sometimes, it’s just time to go it alone.
Here are tips from Bolde.com for figuring out if it’s time to cut bait and let your relationship drift off.
- YOU BOTH SEE YOURSELF IN COMPLETELY DIFFERENT PLACES.
There’s always the possibility that this could work out, but it’s pretty rare.
- THERE ARE SO MANY OTHER THINGS YOU’D RATHER DO THAN HANG OUT WITH HIM.
The thought of seeing him has become something you dread because you’re going to have to give him attention you don’t want to give. He’s become more of a friend to you and you’re afraid because he doesn’t seem to see that yet.
- TEXTING OR CALLING HIM IS A CHORE.
This is even worse if he feels the same way and you both just don’t care to talk to each other at all.
YOU NEVER FEEL LIKE SAYING “I LOVE YOU” ANYMORE.
You say it because he said it or because you know you haven’t in a while.
- WHEN HE SAYS IT, YOU DON’T FEEL ANYTHING.
There used to be a huge spark when you heard those three words. I mean, remember the first time he said it? That was seriously magical, but the pain quickly sets in when you think about that and compare it to how you feel now: nothing much at all. It’s just something that’s said to you and that you have to reply to, and that’s it.
For the rest of the list CLICK HERE.
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
