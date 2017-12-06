Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans are certainly enjoying life as a married couple. The pair tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this weekend, and now they seem to be having a great time on their honeymoon.

Both Kelsea and Morgan shared pictures… Kelsea shared a photo of their legs intertwined on the sand next to a fire, along with the caption “Mr. & Mrs. Evans,” while Morgan posted a picture of he and wife in the water with the caption, “I Do.” Check out the photos here and here!