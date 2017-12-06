By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:beer and wine, pizza hut

iStock

I think this is genius!!  Makes me want to order a pizza right now with a side of wine!

Pizza Hut started a pilot program back in Nov. delivering beer and wine with their pizzas.  While the program kicked off in Phoenix, Arizona with just beer, the chain will expand to wine in Jan. 2018 in hope of taking the delivery service nationwide!!

“We know that beer and wine go great with pizza and we’re uniquely positioned to deliver these given many of our restaurants already serve beer and wine,” said Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, director of brand marketing, in a press release.   “When you combine that with our extensive network of delivery drivers, we’re excited to provide a unique and convenient experience for our customers.”

Pizza Hut is always thinking outside the box!  The chain says all drivers with beer and wine deliveries on their routes will be at least 21 years old.  Customers will be required to show their IDs at the door.

So what do you think?  Is this a good idea? I say bring it to Michigan and lets’ test it out!!

