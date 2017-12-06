iStock

By: Rob Stone

We’ve all sat through some boring movies and I’ve even turned a few off because they were so bad. I never thought to make a list out of them but, Samsung recently commissioned research into what the most boring movies of all time are.

The shortlist was compiled by leading film critics, before going to a public national vote of 2,000 British adults. ’50 Shades Of Grey’ comes out on top with 34% of the vote, with the top five completed by The Blair With Project, Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Brokeback Mountain, and the 2007 Transformers movie.

Do you agree with this list?

What is the most boring movie you have ever seen?