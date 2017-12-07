WYCD Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon Details | Live Blog | Hotline: 1-800-374-4995 | Donate Online | 'This Shirt Saves Lives' Campaign
Filed Under:Blake Shelton

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Bake Shelton is set to have a very special guest in attendance when he plays the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL, in February.

The country star will host 8-year-old Sammy Hodgett, who three years ago survived a furious bout with T-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The boy was in a coma for six weeks, and had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat again afterward (via WQAD 8).

“It’s crazy, I just can’t even believe it and you know, he’s this big star and you feel like they don’t always have time to look at that kind of thing,” said Becky Hodgett, Sammy’s mom.

She revealed that Shelton’s manager told her that the country star extended the invitation after seeing a story that his song “Boys ‘Round Here” inspired young Sammy during his recovery.

