Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
‘Tis the season for holiday traditions, and Carrie Underwood just started a new one with two-year-old son Isaiah.
Related: Carrie Underwood Shares Health Update After Wrist-Breaking Fall
The country star shared a cute post of Isaiah making Christmas cookies for the first time, and certainly not the last.
“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” Underwood wrote. “I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker).”
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.