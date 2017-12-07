WYCD Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon Details | Live Blog | Hotline: 1-800-374-4995 | Donate Online | 'This Shirt Saves Lives' Campaign
Filed Under:Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans

Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans have shared some sweet photos from the couple’s tropical honeymoon.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Marries Morgan Evans in Mexico

Ballerini posted a handful of pics of herself relaxing in an idyllic locale. “Hubs is a photographer,” the singer captioned the set.

Evans shared just one image of the couple sharing an intimate moment in the surf with the simple caption of “I do.”

The country singers were married on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday (Dec. 2).

Check out their photos below.

Hubs is a photographer.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

I do.

A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live