By Scott T. Sterling
Well, that’s one way to celebrate a birthday.
Midland bassist Cameron Duddy recently recognized his 32nd spin around the sun by posting a video performing a daring car-surfing stunt.
“When it’s your birthday and you just wanna get barreled,” reads the clip shared by the official Midland Instagram site, conveniently adding a very necessary viewer-discretion warning regarding the NSFW profanity heard in the video. Proceed with caution, and don’t try this at home.
Check out the clip, which as mentioned, contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.
