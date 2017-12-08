Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Luke Bryan gives it up to the fans for the “What Makes You Country” lyric video.
The new clip features a torrent of Polaroid pictures of Luke Bryan fans from around the country. There are plenty of candid shots from Bryan’s own life mixed in for good measure.
Watch the video and see if you’re among the fans featured in Luke Bryant’s latest.
