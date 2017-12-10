Jana Kramer Studio 995 Performance on Wednesday, May 7th 2014 (Photo by Steve Wiseman / 99.5 WYCD)

Jana Kramer shared some heartbreaking news on social media.

She suffered a miscarriage and wants to let women who’ve experienced such a loss to feel like they’re not alone.

Her post on Instagram shows the sonogram of her lost child. She writes, “For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other.”

She says this isn’t the first child she’s lost.

Jana and her husband Mike Caussin have a 22-month-old daughter, Jolie Rae.

She and Mike had been separated, but are now living together and working on their marriage.