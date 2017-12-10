Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean / USA Today

Luke Bryan chalks up another number-one hit with, “Light It Up,” the lead single from his new album, What Makes You Country.

He says having a number-one hit these days isn’t easy. “I’ve heard it said, having a number-one song is a series of a lot of miracles that happen. Whether you’re the writer, or whether you’re the artist. I’m good on the miracle category, but I still want some miracles.”

Blake Shelton leaps from number-four to the number-two with “I’ll Name the Dogs.” Brett Young also makes a significant jump, from five to three with “Like I Loved You.” Eric Church goes from six to four with “Round Here Buzz.” And Lanco drops from number-three to round out the top five with “Greatest Love Story”