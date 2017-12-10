Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean / USA Today
Luke Bryan chalks up another number-one hit with, “Light It Up,” the lead single from his new album, What Makes You Country.
He says having a number-one hit these days isn’t easy. “I’ve heard it said, having a number-one song is a series of a lot of miracles that happen. Whether you’re the writer, or whether you’re the artist. I’m good on the miracle category, but I still want some miracles.”
Blake Shelton leaps from number-four to the number-two with “I’ll Name the Dogs.” Brett Young also makes a significant jump, from five to three with “Like I Loved You.” Eric Church goes from six to four with “Round Here Buzz.” And Lanco drops from number-three to round out the top five with “Greatest Love Story”
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.