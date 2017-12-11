So many great charity events around town to support and if you know of one big or small, please email WYCD so we can talk about it! Email roxanne.steele@entercom.com Here’s a few coming up!

Autism Speaks Painting with a Twist fundraiser is Dec. 14th from 7p-9p in Shelby Township located at 50336 Schoenherr Rd. ! Bring your family and friends and come paint with a purpose! 50% of the proceeds will go to Autism speaks! Click HERE for more info.

Liberty Riders, Inc. fundraiser for special needs on Dec. 15th 2p-5p at Rattle Runs Farm 7103 Gratiot in St. Clair Shores. Come enjoy games and family activities, photos with Santa, meet the horse and more! A $20 family donation at the door all to benefit their special needs riding program. For more info visit www.libertyriders.org

MOD Pizza Shelby Township location at 56619 Van Dyke is having a “Pay What You Want Day” on Dec. 19th to benefit Angels of Hope Family Cancer Foundation. Stop in and pay what you want for pizza and salad and MOD will donate all sales!!

Together We Can Food Drive to support Gleaners Food Bank with The Detroit Lions, Channel 7 and Art Van Furniture. Donate canned food at your nearest Art Van store and you could win tickets to the Thanksgiving Day Game! Join us to help feed local families. Together we can! For more info visit artvan.com/WinLionsTix.