Photo: Courtesy Big Machine
By Anthony Donatelli
If you aren’t in the holiday spirit quite yet, allow Brett Young to help you out.
Related: Brett Young Gets Over Heartbreak In ‘Like I Loved You’ Video
The country crooner shared his version of “O Holy Night” and the accompanying music video.
Young spent a majority of 2017 on Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good Tour and is currently on the road on his own Caliville Tour.
Check out Brett’s take on the holiday classic below.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.