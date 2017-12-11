Photo: Courtesy Big Machine

By Anthony Donatelli

If you aren’t in the holiday spirit quite yet, allow Brett Young to help you out.

The country crooner shared his version of “O Holy Night” and the accompanying music video.

Young spent a majority of 2017 on Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good Tour and is currently on the road on his own Caliville Tour.

Check out Brett’s take on the holiday classic below.