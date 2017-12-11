Photo: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
Morgan Evans is extraordinary — and if you don’t believe that, just ask the U.S. government.
Kelsea Ballerini’s new hubby, a rising country star from Australia, tells CMT that his immigration papers officially call him “an alien of extraordinary ability.” Morgan says “That’s what’s on my visa. That’s my official title. It takes a long time to gain citizenship. I think that’s what most of the people who are not from America working in the music industry would be considered legally as.”
Morgan and Kelsea got married last Saturday.
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
