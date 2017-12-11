Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Thomas Rhett and his family are ready for the holidays.
Rhett has shared an adorable new photo of his baby daughter, Ava, bundled up against the winter chill in a cute lamb knit hat and snowsuit.
The image follows a photo recently shared by Rhett’s wife, Lauren, featuring Ava taking a nap in her lamb hat.
See both posts below.
