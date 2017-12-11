Ten Man Jam, WYCD, 99.5, The Fillmore, LOCASH, Michael Tyler, Chase Rice, Granger Smith, Chris Lane, Ashley McBryde, Big & Rich, Uncle Kracker, Morgan Evans, Detroit, Music, Concerts, February
By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Ten superstars. One stage.

WYCD’s Ten Man Jam is returning to the Fillmore Detroit on Feb. 22, 2017!

As announced on the WYCD Morning Show with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald, the lineup is as follows:

You must be 18 years or older to attend WYCD’s Ten Man Jam 

LOCASH

locash WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

Michael Tyler

michael tyler interview 2017 WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

Chase Rice

chaserice cropped WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

Granger Smith

granger smith courtesy broken bow WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

Chris Lane

chris lane courtesy big loud recods WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

Ashley Mcbryde

sipa 20548228 WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Big & Rich

big and rich 2 WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

Uncle Kracker

uncle kracker 1 WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

Morgan Evans

kelsea ballerini morgan evans larry mccormack the tennessean via usa today network1 WYCD’s Ten Man Jam Is Returning In 2018: See The Full Lineup

