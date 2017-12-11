By Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — Ten superstars. One stage.
WYCD’s Ten Man Jam is returning to the Fillmore Detroit on Feb. 22, 2017!
As announced on the WYCD Morning Show with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald, the lineup is as follows:
You must be 18 years or older to attend WYCD’s Ten Man Jam
LOCASH
Michael Tyler
Chase Rice
Granger Smith
Chris Lane
Ashley Mcbryde
Big & Rich
Uncle Kracker
Morgan Evans
