Good luck winning your tickets on #TaylorTuesdayBy Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:Reputation Stadium Tour, Taylor Swift

Photo: Mert & Marcus

BIG day to listen to WYCD Detroit!  Win tickets to see Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour all day so keep your radios on! The tour hits Ford Field Aug. 28th, 2018.  Tickets on sale tomorrow (12/13) at 10am at Fordfield.com or Ticketmaster.com

To celebrate our former country star who’s now the biggest pop star in the world, let’s watch all these amazing Taylor Swift music videos!!   I believe Taylor Swift’s legacy will leave a bigger mark in music than any other pop star in the planet. Sorry Madonna and Beyonce but Taylor Swift is untouchable!

Let’s start off with the songs that made us fall in love with her. I still love that long curly hair…

 

She’s a legend!

The Reputation Tour is going to be INSANE!!

Good luck getting your tickets to see Taylor Swift and let us know what your favorite Taylor song is! We’d love to hear from you!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live