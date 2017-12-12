iStock

By: Rob Stone

Fresh off a sick day myself, I’ve known the ‘man cold’ or ‘man flu’ is a real thing! The long-rumored theory that a man experiences the flu worse than women actually might be true. All of the extra whining and complaining could be coming from a place of truth. A British Medical Journal study has found limited evidence that men have a harder time of it with the flu.

Among the findings, women have a stronger immune system than men, women are more responsive to vaccine than men and testosterone acts as an immunosuppressant while estrogen operates in reverse. Guys with a lot of testosterone tend to get the flu worse. So there it is! Proof that us guys aren’t just being big babies!!

Do you think men experience cold and flu symptoms that are worse than women’s?