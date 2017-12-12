Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Your favorite Christmas carols just went a little bit country.

Related: Thomas Rhett Shares Pics of Baby Ava as a Little Lamb



Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson and their wives set out for a night of caroling in Nashville last night (Dec. 11), and there’s video to prove it.

Songwriter Rodney Clawson was among the lucky people to open his front door and find some of country music’s elite standing on his porch and singing their hearts out. He wisely grabbed a phone and captured a clip.

“Have no idea who these people on my front porch are, but they’re not too shabby,” Clawson captioned the video.

Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley, also shared a nice group portrait of the country carolers.

Check out both posts below.

Have no idea who these people on my front porch are - but they’re not to shabby ... A post shared by Rodney Clawson (@rodneylama) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:11pm PST