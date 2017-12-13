Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today
By Anthony Donatelli
Ever wonder what it would be like to date Brett Eldredge?
Well, you’re in luck because he’s looking for that special someone to bring home for the holidays this year.
In his hilarious new retro dating video, Eldredge explains what he’s looking for in his ideal woman, along with a few other bachelors who are looking for love this holiday season.
Watch below and see if you meet any of the qualifications.
