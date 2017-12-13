Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Morgan Evans has shared a new song, “I Do,” a tribute to his wife, Kelsea Ballerini.
“Wrote it about my girlfriend. Recorded it about my fiance’. Releasing it about my wife,” Evans said on Instagram along with a video tease of the new love song celebrating the newlyweds.
Evans and Ballerini tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Dec. 2.
Listen to Morgan Evans’ “I Do” below.
