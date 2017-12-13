Last night Rachael Hunter and Officer Steve Grunwald were at the Wixom Meijer for the Fraternal Order of Polce Lodge 128 Southwestern Oakland Co “SHOP WITH A COP”. Police Officers from Wolverine Lake, Wixom, Novi, West Bloomfield and Oakland Co were on hand to shop with area Youth Assistance children.

Rachael & Officer Grunwald shopped with 9 year old Hannah from Wixom. They bought clothes and toys for her Christmas. Chief John Ellsworth of the Wolverine Lake Police Dept shopped with 6 year old Angel. Angel loved wearing Chief Ellsworth hat. The children had pizza before shopping and then left with a holiday meal courtesy of Meijer.