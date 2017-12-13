(Photo: iStock)

Thank you Ryan Hurd for this blog inspiration. Our Kalamazoo native tweeted this out this morning and it got me thinking that we should have this conversation!

Opinion: the cast of Home Alone. The greatest ever in a holiday movie? I mean, John Candy in a small support role?! COME ON! Joe Peschi? Daniel Stern? Keiran Culkin as Fuller, Catherine O'Hara… — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) December 13, 2017

It’s one of our favorite things to do with my family during the holidays. We put on our comfy Christmas pj’s and sit around the warm fireplace and watch Christmas movies! Life is all about memories and moments, and Christmas time brings us so many to cherish.

Here’s my list of my favorite Christmas movies.

10. Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

9. How the Grinch Stole Chirstmas

8. A Christmas Carol

7. It’s a Wonderful Life

6. A Christmas Story

5. Miracle on 34th Street

4. Bad Santa

3. National Lampoons Christmas Vacation

2. Home Alone

1. ELF

Do you agree with my list of Christmas movies? What are your favorites?