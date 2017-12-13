Photo: Sipa / USA Today

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!

With today (Dec. 13) being the pop star’s 28th birthday, it’s appropriate that she’s got some gifts for her fans. Swift has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Reputation tour at the same time that tickets for the shows go on sale to the public.

Watch the tour trailer below.