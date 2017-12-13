Photo: Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!
With today (Dec. 13) being the pop star’s 28th birthday, it’s appropriate that she’s got some gifts for her fans. Swift has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Reputation tour at the same time that tickets for the shows go on sale to the public.
Watch the tour trailer below.
