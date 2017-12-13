(Photo: iStock)

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Sibling rivalry is one of the oldest forms of conflict, but sometimes, brothers and sisters must put their differences aside and have each other’s backs.

This video was a perfect instance of having your sisters back, but it was just the wrong time to act on it.

According to the Huffington Post, a 2-year-old boy ran to his older sister Ruby’s rescue during her wrestling match at an elementary school meet in Columbia City, Indiana on Sunday.

The youngster apparently thought Ruby was involved in a real fight with 5-year-old wrestling opponent Ryan, and charged over to save the day.

The kid grabbed his sister’s opponent and tried to drag him away, before the referee broke up the impromptu intrusion.

Ryan’s mother, Tori “Allen” Prendergast, shared footage taken by her husband to Facebook late Sunday. It’s now going viral.

“It was so cute. The whole place was cracking up when it happened,” Pendergast told HuffPost. “I only have boys, but if I had a daughter, I hope they would protect their sister like that.”