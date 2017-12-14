Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

Cole Swindell has unveiled an acoustic performance of his smash hit, “Beer in the Headlights.” The track which was originally recorded by Luke Bryan, is also featured on the country singer’s new EP, Down Home Session IV.

Swindell has decided to put his own acoustic twist on the track that he co-wrote for Bryan’s 2013 album, Crash My Party. Since the start of his career, Swindell has released a record-breaking seven No. 1 singles and continues to write some of the genre’s biggest hits.

Watch Cole Swindell’s performance of “Beer in the Headlights” below.