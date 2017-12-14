(WYCD) — 99.5 WYCD presents Easton Corbin at the Emerald Theatre on Saturday, January 13.

Corbin’s new single “A Girl Like You,” from his forthcoming new album is Top 20 and climbing the country singles chart.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the show.

Doors will open open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. The show is 18 and Up.

Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.