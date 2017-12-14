iStock

Tis the season to have a cold. Seems like everybody is sick right now. If you’re looking for relief…. Starbucks to the rescue!

The popular coffee brand serves up a ‘medicine ball’ or ‘cold buster’ tea based drink that helps relieve some of your cold symptoms. The secret menu item is popular with those suffering from a cold, and the secret to making it at home has now been revealed! It’s actually very simple.

The drink is on the regular menu and is known as the ‘honey citrus mint tea.’ That’s it. Mint tea and honey have always been home remedies for when you’re sick. Of course if you indulge in one everyday at Starbucks, that will cost you. Keep your money if you have some mint tea, passion tea, Simply Lemonade, and honey at home. That’s all it takes.

Happy sipping and feel better soon.