By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans had a very unique way of toasting their union. The couple tells “People” that as they were pronounced man and wife at their Cabo San Lucas nuptials earlier this month, they, along with their 100 guests, did a tequila shot.

“It’s a little bit different,” she tells the mag, “but that’s how we started.”

The shot was a throwback to the couple’s first meeting, co-hosting an award show in Australia. Kelsea shares that at the after party, “He was like, ‘Let’s take a shot,’” noting, “I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, ‘Oh…he’s superhot.’ Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes.”

At the wedding, Morgan says Kelsea’s vows were “poetic, sweet — like, mind-blowingly good,” while his were cut short because the bride got too emotional. And luckily for guests the ceremony wasn’t very long. “We forgot to tell the guests to sit down,” Kelsea shares, “so they stood the entire ceremony!”

Source: People

