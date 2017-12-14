Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Kelsea Ballerini is clearly in the holiday spirit.
Related: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Share Tropical Honeymoon Photos
The country star has shared a new video of herself performing the Christmas standard, “Silent Night.”
Ballerini sings the song while playing guitar in front of an illuminated Christmas tree.
“In the spirit,” she captioned the black and white Instagram video. Watch it below.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.