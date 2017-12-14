Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelsea Ballerini is clearly in the holiday spirit.

The country star has shared a new video of herself performing the Christmas standard, “Silent Night.”

Ballerini sings the song while playing guitar in front of an illuminated Christmas tree.

“In the spirit,” she captioned the black and white Instagram video. Watch it below.