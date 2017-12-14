PHOTO: Patricia Hofmeester | Dreamstime

When you’re past the age of racing to see what Santa left you on Christmas morning, you might want to start your day just like any other: with a cup of coffee. And since we have to get up early in the morning on December 25th, it’s kind of an unspoken rule that day drinking can start early as well. As in, spiking your coffee early. So here are some of the best spirits to help you get your Christmas cheer on.

Baileys Irish Cream – Those who like their coffee with cream will love this Irish cream liqueur. It’s sweet and not too strong, so you won’t be too tipsy when you’re opening presents.

Frangelico – This hazelnut-flavored liqueur pairs perfectly with coffee and it comes in a cool bottle.

Amaretto Disaronno – Another nutty liqueur, Amaretto is almond-flavored and slightly sweet, but watch out, this one packs 28% ABV, so you don’t want to overdo it or you might be passed out before Christmas dinner.

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur – Godiva makes a dark, milk, and white chocolate liqueur and they are divine. Pour some in your Christmas coffee for a velvety sweet treat.

Kahlua – This is the world’s best-selling coffee liqueur and it’s made with 100% Arabica beans, so it’s the perfect addition to your holiday cup of joe.

Grand Marnier – The orange-flavored liqueur is a little outside the box compared to the rest of the list, but it compliments a cup of dark blend coffee well. Just remember it has 40% ABV, so it’s strong and this is morning coffee, we’re talking about.

Maker’s Mark – Serious morning drinkers who don’t want to mess around might want to sip their Christmas coffee with a bit of bourbon. Some pair better with coffee than others, but Makers Mark is a little sweet and has vanilla notes, so it’s a good choice.

Source: Extra Crispy