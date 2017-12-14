By Rob Stone
Men with beer bellies have been joking about being pregnant for years, but this dude took it to whole new level! In an ode to what seems like a constant stream of pregnancy photo shoots from women these days, an expecting dad in Massachusetts is doing a shoot of his own.

Nick Roberts surprised his pregnant girlfriend with the photos at their gender reveal party in June before their son Logan was born. Some of the photos show Roberts posing at a beach cradling his visible belly. The couple’s son has since been born.

If you are a male, would you want to carry a child if it were physically possible?

