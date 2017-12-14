Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tim McGraw will be busy in the kitchen making tons of meatballs on Christmas Eve this year.

McGraw talks about his family tradition.”A lot of Italian American heritage in my family. My mother’s maiden name was D’Agostino and my grandpop was Giovanni Guiseppe D’Agosino. There’s a lot of Italian in my family, so we’ve always had homemade pasta and sauce every Christmas Eve. We continue to do that in our family. Every Christmas Eve is pasta night and we have friends and family over.”

What are your Christmas Eve traditions? Chris Young and his family always have “cheese biscuits.” They’re exactly what you think they are — pieces of cheese, melted on top of buttered biscuits.