Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK
Tim McGraw will be busy in the kitchen making tons of meatballs on Christmas Eve this year.
McGraw talks about his family tradition.”A lot of Italian American heritage in my family. My mother’s maiden name was D’Agostino and my grandpop was Giovanni Guiseppe D’Agosino. There’s a lot of Italian in my family, so we’ve always had homemade pasta and sauce every Christmas Eve. We continue to do that in our family. Every Christmas Eve is pasta night and we have friends and family over.”
What are your Christmas Eve traditions? Chris Young and his family always have “cheese biscuits.” They’re exactly what you think they are — pieces of cheese, melted on top of buttered biscuits.
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.