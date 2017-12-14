So many great charity events going on around town to get involved with. If you know of one big or small, please email WYCD so we can talk about it! Email roxanne.steele@entercom.com

Here’s a few you can support!

Community Financial Warming Hearts and Home Campaign to benefit THAW. Just like, Tweet or Share and they will donate $25! Easy way to give back this holiday season!

Be a part of our Warming Hearts & Homes campaign. LIKE or RETWEET this post and we’ll donate $25 to @THAWFUND. Last year THAW distributed more than $12 million in utility assistance to over 10,000 Michigan households. For more info visit https://t.co/07FJR5N6ZR. pic.twitter.com/ZNWdvQ0Po7 — Community Financial (@cfcreditunion) December 13, 2017

Wins for Warriors Foundation presents The War Memorial on Sun. Dec. 17th at 32 Lake Shore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms. Bring the family and enjoy this holiday celebration of Michigan’s hometown heroes. Enjoy a festive dining experience, visits with Santa, screenings of The Polar Express, and musical performances. The event is at NO cost to active duty or reserve military, veterans, first responders and accompanying family members. Reservations are required. For more call 313.881.7511 or visit www.winsforwarriors.org

Free for all military, veteran and first responder families. Amazing meal, holiday fun and the magic of The Polar Express. Reserve your spot today!! #1000Salutes #WinsForWarriors @gpwarmemorial pic.twitter.com/nrEfOh1trq — Wins for Warriors (@winsforwarriors) December 11, 2017

MOD Pizza Shelby Township location at 56619 Van Dyke is having a “Pay What You Want Day” on Dec. 19th to benefit Angels of Hope Family Cancer Foundation. Stop in and pay what you want for pizza and salad and MOD will donate all sales!!