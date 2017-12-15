Photo: Brian Jamie

By Lauren Hoffman

Kane Brown has shared a music video for his song, “Setting the Night On Fire,” featuring Chris Young. The 24-year-old’s latest track is featured on the deluxe edition of his self-titled album.

Related: Kane Brown Lives His Best Life In ‘Found You’ Video

The video includes both country singers recording the track in the studio as well as enjoying a game of Topgolf. The pair worked together on the road this past summer opening up for Jason Aldean.

Kane Brown will join Chris Young on his Losing Sleep World Tour in 2018 as a supporting act.

Watch the music video for “Setting the Night On Fire” below.