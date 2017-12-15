A Secret Santa spread Christmas cheer for hundreds of strangers when he paid off $49,000 of layaway merchandise at a Walmart in Millville, New Jersey. Store manager Rosie Kaur says the generous man is a local businessman who doesn’t want to be identified, but the 223 people whose accounts he paid off would sure like to thank him.

Customers who had layaway accounts at Walmart in Everett, Pennsylvania were also treated to some Christmas kindness by a Secret Santa who paid off $40,000 in layaway items. And they were thrilled when store employees shared the good news with them.

Kimberly Green was one of the lucky layaway customers at the Millville Walmart. She and her daughter had the $713 balance of their $1,100 order paid off by the mystery Santa. “It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me,” she says. “You see all these stories like this, and you don’t expect it to happen in Vineland or Millville. It’s just really uplifting.”

Source: USA Today