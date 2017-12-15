Walker Hayes hit song, You Broke Up With Me, has shot up the charts and launched him into stardom in 2017. With his hit song, his newly released album (boom. released on Dec 8th) and upcoming tour (in Detroit on March 17th) Walker is ready for a big 2018.
In addition to everything he has going on in his career, Walker is also getting ready to grow his already big family. Walker and his wife are expecting their SEVENTH child in June!
