By Scott T. Sterling
Brett Eldredge introduces his dog Edgar to Christmas in a new holiday video.
In the clip, the country star shows Edgar some of the tastier aspects of Christmas, including TV dinners and gingerbread cookies. The pup is clearly a big fan of the cookies.
The video ends with Eldredge heading off to a red carpet event, leaving Edgar and his buddy Doug to fend for themselves.
Watch the hilarity ensue below.
