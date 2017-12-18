Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Brett Eldredge introduces his dog Edgar to Christmas in a new holiday video.

Related: Brett Eldredge is Looking for Someone to Bring Home for Christmas

In the clip, the country star shows Edgar some of the tastier aspects of Christmas, including TV dinners and gingerbread cookies. The pup is clearly a big fan of the cookies.

The video ends with Eldredge heading off to a red carpet event, leaving Edgar and his buddy Doug to fend for themselves.

Watch the hilarity ensue below.