(Photo: iStock)

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Chick-fil-A broke from tradition and opened on Sunday. It was for a cause.

The restaurant jumped into action and fed people that were stranded at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The airport was shut down for a large part of Sunday due to a power outage.

Atlanta’s mayor Kasim Reed called the restaurant to help feed the passengers that were stuck.

Chick-fil-A’s spokeswoman said employees “immediately mobilized” to make sandwiches to deliver to an emergency operations center. More than 2,000 meals were delivered.

LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle pic.twitter.com/0PlSxHIWj5 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

Chick-fil-A is normally closed on Sunday due to the owners’ religious beliefs.

This Sunday, they served as good Samaritans.