(Photo: iStock)
By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(WYCD) — Chick-fil-A broke from tradition and opened on Sunday. It was for a cause.
The restaurant jumped into action and fed people that were stranded at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The airport was shut down for a large part of Sunday due to a power outage.
Atlanta’s mayor Kasim Reed called the restaurant to help feed the passengers that were stuck.
Chick-fil-A’s spokeswoman said employees “immediately mobilized” to make sandwiches to deliver to an emergency operations center. More than 2,000 meals were delivered.
Chick-fil-A is normally closed on Sunday due to the owners’ religious beliefs.
This Sunday, they served as good Samaritans.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
