There was love in the air at a recent Dustin Lynch show in Los Angeles.

The country star was performing at the Novo in downtown L.A. on Dec. 8 when we welcomed local firefighter, Tony Cresta to the stage.

Cresta took the mic from Lynch to propose to his girlfriend, Taylor Hill, who was clearly surprised and delighted by the moment.

“Will you make me the happiest man in the world and ask me ‘what are you doing the rest of your life?,'” the firefighter asked while getting down on one knee and producing a ring.

The crowd went wild as Hill accepted Cresta’s proposal, with the firefighter sweeping his new fiancée off her feet for a dramatic kiss.

Watch the romantic moment below.

