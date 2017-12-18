This pictures has all the feels!By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:baby boy, Jason Aldean, Memphis

Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

Nothing more precious than a sleeping baby! Jason Aldean had a quiet intimate moment sleeping with his baby boy and wife Brittany shared it with the world.    This picture is everything!!

Jason was captured bare chested with his awesome tattoos and hard muscles, giving us all the feels of that baby love.    Such a warm moment laying with Memphis cheek to cheek.  This little boy is a mini Aldean don’t you think?!

Let’s have a Jason Aldean moment.  This is one of my favorites!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live