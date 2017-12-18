Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

Nothing more precious than a sleeping baby! Jason Aldean had a quiet intimate moment sleeping with his baby boy and wife Brittany shared it with the world. This picture is everything!!

Jason was captured bare chested with his awesome tattoos and hard muscles, giving us all the feels of that baby love. Such a warm moment laying with Memphis cheek to cheek. This little boy is a mini Aldean don’t you think?!

Let’s have a Jason Aldean moment. This is one of my favorites!