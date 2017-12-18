Photo: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions may have only scored a pair of TD’s in their Saturday night win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday night in Detroit but maybe that’s just because it was hard to top the first one.

That’s because the Lions—playing a rare Saturday game during the Christmas Holidays—nailed the celebration.

Because after T.J. Jones grabbed this touchdown reception to give the Lions a 13-0 lead over the Chicago Bears, several players joined together in a Rockettes-style chorus line.

The Boogie referenced in this tweet is a shout-out to comedian and Detroit native, Keegan Michael Key. He, as his dance instructor persona Boogie Down Brown, stopped by the Lions HQ in Allen Park to give the boys a lesson in touchdown celebrations.