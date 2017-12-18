Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Rodney Atkins is a new dad. The singer and wife Rose welcomed son Ryder Falcon Atkins in Nashville on Thursday.

“Falcon is Rose’s maiden name, and I really wanted to honor her dad and her 96-year-old grandpa,” Rodney tells “People.” “I always loved the name Ry, and Rose came up with Ryder — Ryder Falcon!”

Rodney adds, “He is by far the most precious early Christmas present ever for me, Rose and big brother Eli.”

This is the first child for the couple, who revealed that they had previously suffered a miscarriage. Rodney is also dad to 16-year-old Elijah from a previous marriage.